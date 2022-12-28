Battleground Vidarbha: Fadnavis’ vote bank and Pawar’s aggressiveness

Nagpur: War of words continues over Vidarbha, one of the most controversial regions of Maharashtra.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Tuesday slammed deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for demanding separate Vidarbha during his tenure as chief minister from 2014 to 2019. However, Fadnavis’ dream remains unfinished, but the vote bank through this move, still in his pockets.

Pawar further slammed and said, “Don’t ever think of separate Vidarbha, live together and take Maharashtra ahead.” Pawar’s hour-long speech targeted chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and their constant attempts to woo the voters using Vidarbha’s name.

“Accept it or not, you had plans of creating two separate Marathi-speaking states – Maharashtra and Vidarbha on the lines of Telangana,” the NCP leader further said in the Legislative assembly, aggressively. “Now that the border resolution has been passed, let’s stay together from now on and work towards the betterment and the development of the state,” he added.

Vidarbha has been one of the most favourite topics of leaders of Maharashtra. Vidarbha is considered to be the least developed region in the state with the highest amount of natural resources. Pro-Vidarbha activists claim that Nagpur, being the second capital is just for names sake and the city has always been neglected when it comes to MIHAN or any other kind of infrastructural project.

The debate for separate Vidarbha has been going on for decades, with power hungry leaders wanting to do everything for their own benefits.

