Bargaining continues for independents, SP agrees to support MVA

The role of independents in the Friday polls for six seats of biennial Rajya Sabha in Maharashtra is away from media glare but back channel activities are on the rise as time is running out for them to come to terms. By late evening, SP MLAs Abu Azmi and Raees Sheikh have finally conceded, having agreed to vote for the MVA candidates.

Abu Azmi while confirming has reposed faith in the MVA leadership and praised not only NCP chief Sharad Pawar but also Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Efforts are on to convince the AIMIM leadership and they will also follow SP and vote for MVA, indications are available.