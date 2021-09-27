Banks to remain closed for 21-days in October 2021

Nagpur: The number of bank holidays in the month of October is quite extensive, to say the least. As per the official list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and also counting the weekends, lenders across India are looking at a total of 21 days of bank holidays in the upcoming calendar month. However, this should not be a major cause for concern as these holidays are state-wise and take place for banks in certain cities only on specific dates. They are not at all uniform in nature save for a few days. The official RBI bank holiday list has the number of holidays at 14 days total. The other seven days are weekend leaves, which includes Sundays, as well as second and fourth Saturdays.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of October 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from October 1 onwards)

1) October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)

2) October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

3) October 3 – Sunday

4) October 6 – Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)

5) October 7 – Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)

6) October 9 – 2nd Saturday

7) October 10 – Sunday

8) October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

9) October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

10) October 14 – Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

11) October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

12) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

13) October 17 – Sunday

14) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

15) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

16) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

17) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

18) October 23 – 4th Saturday

19) October 24 – Sunday

20) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

21) October 31 – Sunday