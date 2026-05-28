“Banks May Run Dry, Avoid Major Investments”: Vijay Wadettiwar’s Statement Sparks Political Debate

Nagpur: Vijay Wadettiwar has triggered political discussion after warning citizens against making major investments amid rising inflation and economic uncertainty in the country.

Speaking to the media, Wadettiwar expressed serious concern over the nation’s financial condition. He claimed that people should avoid investing money at the moment, warning that a situation similar to the COVID-era lockdown could arise in the future.

“Banks are gradually becoming empty. Even reserve funds are being used. The condition of banks could worsen further in the coming days. Citizens should keep their savings safe and stay away from large investments for now,” he said.

Gold Rate May 27- 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 159,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,47,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,70,000/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Congress leader also criticised the government over inflation, fuel price hikes, and economic instability, saying that common citizens are suffering under increasing financial pressure.

“There is too much focus on events and publicity while real issues affecting people are being ignored,” he alleged.

Commenting on the ongoing developments surrounding the Legislative Council elections, Wadettiwar targeted the BJP and said discussions are meaningless until candidates are finalised.

“Once the candidates are officially declared, all MLAs will return,” he claimed.

Reacting to tensions reported during Bakri Eid celebrations in Kalyan, Wadettiwar further alleged that an atmosphere of religious polarisation is being created in the country.

“People’s emotions are being deliberately provoked for political gains,” he said.

Advertisement