Bank strike on March 24, 25 as talks with IBA fail

Nagpur: The Union Forum of Bank Union (UFBU) has decided to go ahead with its plans for a nationwide strike on March 24 and March 25. Announcing its decision, UFBU said it has been taken as discussions with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) have failed to yield positive results.

The demands put forth by the unions include a workweek which lasts for five days, recruitment in all cadres and filling up workmen and officer director posts in public sector banks. The key issues remain unresolved despite discussions with the IBA, National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE) General Secretary L Chandrasekhar said, according to a news agency.

UFBU, which is an umbrella body of nine bank employees’ unions, has also sought the withdrawal of a recent directive of the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Financial Services. This directive concerned performance reviews and performance-linked incentives. The union claimed that such measures threaten job security of bank employees.

The body has also opposed what it calls “micro-management” of public sector banks by the Department of Financial Services. It alleged that interventions by the department undermine the autonomy of bank boards.

UFBU’s other demands include the amendment of the Gratuity Act to raise the ceiling to ₹25 lakh, aligning it with the scheme for government employees and seeking exemption from income tax. UFBU’s demands also include resolution of residual issues with the IBA.

The UFBU comprises major bank unions, including the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), and All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA).

