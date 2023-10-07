Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: BAN and AFG lock horns in Dharamsala

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 Live Score: The first match of Saturday’s double header will be between a buoyant Afghanistan team and a Bangladesh team which was mired in controversy even before a ball had been bowled in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

A few days before the WC, Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal were embroiled in a war of words with the former even calling the latter childish. The Bangla Tigers would hope to put these off-field controversies behind and see off an Afghanistan team who have only gone on from strength to strength over the years.

The Indian Express’ Rahul Pandey is covering the game at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The last time these two met was during the Asia Cup where Bangladesh had pipped Afghanistan by 89 runs. In the recent warmup games, Bangladesh have lost one and won one while Afghanistan have won one and the other was abandoned due to rain.

