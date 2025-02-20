Bangladesh Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport Due to Technical Glitch

Nagpur: A Bangladesh Airlines flight traveling from Dhaka to Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing atDr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airportin Nagpur due to a technical fault in its engine, airport directorAbid Ruhiconfirmed. The aircraft, carrying175 passengers, landed safely, and all passengers were evacuated without incident.

Following the emergency landing, theNagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) response team, along with airport officials, swiftly handled the situation. As per protocol,vehicle number 7286, led byMr. Hake, Mr. Thackeray, and Mr. Uke, was deployed to assist in the evacuation and cargo handling atTraining Call 3. The team ensured that all passengers were safely disembarked, and the aircraft’s cargo was completely offloaded before returning to base under the instructions ofMr. Daydhane.

After the safe evacuation, authorities arranged for the stranded passengers to be transferred to another flight to continue their journey to Dubai.

Gold Rate Tuesday 18 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,800 /- Gold 22 KT 79,800 /- Silver / Kg 96,900 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The incident highlights the efficiency of Nagpur airport’s emergency response system, ensuring passenger safety in critical situations. Officials are investigating the cause of the technical fault, and further updates are expected.