Bangalore based Conker App is ready to garner support from angel investor Prafull MBA Chaiwala.

The funding for this skill India supported project is speculated to be around 1-2 crores.

India is moving steadily towards introducing innovative projects which are helpful in many ways. Conker app also lists amongst such projects as it focusses on providing opportunities to people in its own unique way. Supporting the Skill India mission, this Bangalore based company, Conker World Pvt. Ltd. led by Arvind Arora and Sachin Upadhyay has brought in numerous initiatives to boost the education sector by providing the right training to students who don’t have access to top-notch educational institutions.

