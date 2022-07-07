Bangalore based Conker App is ready to garner support from angel investor Prafull MBA Chaiwala.

The funding for this skill India supported project is speculated to be around 1-2 crores.
India is moving steadily towards introducing innovative projects which are helpful in many ways. Conker app also lists amongst such projects as it focusses on providing opportunities to people in its own unique way. Supporting the Skill India mission, this Bangalore based company, Conker World Pvt. Ltd. led by Arvind Arora and Sachin Upadhyay has brought in numerous initiatives to boost the education sector by providing the right training to students who don’t have access to top-notch educational institutions.
The project has drawn a lot of attention from angel investors like Prafull MBA Chaiwala who has been supporting such initiatives wholeheartedly. There are speculations that he might invest in this skill based project which is solely focussing on the education sector. There are unconfirmed reports of the funding amount to be around 1-2 crores that might come in from the angel investor to boost Conker App’s workings.
Conker App is designed to target the vernacular speaking student base spread across the country, who don’t have access to quality education owing to their eligibility criteria and high fees. The app has managed to create the right impact by getting more than 5 lakh downloads from users who have entrusted the Conker team to shape up their career prospects.
The feedback so far has been extremely encouraging as it has made learning complex free, and affordable too. Speaking about his pet project, Arvind Arora says, “it’s encouraging to receive such overwhelming response by users within such a short period of getting launched. Many investors have shown interest in our project as they beleive this will truly revolutionize the education industry with its uniqueness which has never been seen before. The target is to spread as much knowledge as we can and reach the smallest pockets of India where education for children is a distant dream.”