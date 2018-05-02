Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Apr 23rd, 2021
    Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry passes away from cardiac arrest

    Popular Gujarati actor Amit Mistry passed away earlier on the morning of April 23, following cardiac arrest. The actor, who was seen in the romantic drama web series on Amazon Prime Video, Bandish Bandits, playing Devendra Rathod, the protagonist’s uncle, had done films like Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Bey Yaar and A Gentleman as well.

    The Indian Film TV Producers Council shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Shocking and Deeply Saddening news of one of the talented actor Amit Mistry passing away…Heartfelt condolence to family and friends..RIP.”


