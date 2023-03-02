Balotsav 2023 at DPS MIHAN

The sprawling premises of DPS MIHAN came to life with an array of events organised under the umbrella of Balotsav – a grand festival to explore and exhibit the talents in children. Various competitions like Rhyme Recitation, Shloka, Recitation, Doha Gayan, Free Style dance, Folk Dance, Instrumental music, Colouring, Doodling, Miniature Clay Mask, Indigenous Art, Show & Tell, Story Telling and Elocution were conducted as a part of Balotsav.

Around 200 students from 8 different schools enthusiastically participated in the prestigious event. The main objective of conducting the grand Balotsav event was to give children an exposure to various cultural platforms and other related activities. The Chief Guest for the event was Ms. Indira Mukherjee who served in the faculty of Political Science in University of Nagpur and later School of Social Sciences, IGNOU (New Delhi).

She is also a storyteller for almost twenty five years and has been travelling in different parts of the world, telling and retelling different genres of tales to listeners whose age ranges from three years to eighty three and belong to different classes and communities. In her address, she appreciated the efforts of DPS MIHAN for conducting such an event which will help children to develop different skills through a variety of activities.

The winners of various competitions were felicitated with medals and certificates by the chief guest, Ms. Indira Mukherjee and the school Principal Ms.Nidhi Yadav. The event was a grand success. The event ended with a happy note to come back with even more innovative activities next year.

