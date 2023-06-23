Bajaj Nagar cops bust sex racket at Shrungar Beauty Parlour in Abhyankar Nagar, engg student, minor girl rescued

Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, Bajaj Nagar Police have dismantled a sex racket operating from Shrungar Beauty Parlour-cum-Spa located in Abhyankar Nagar. One final year engeenering student and one minor girl were rescued during the operation. The police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the case.

The raid was conducted on Thursday at the Shrungar Beauty Parlour-cum-Spa located in Abhyankar Nagar, following a tip-off received by the Bajaj Nagar police. The accused duo, identified as Lokesh Rohiniprasad Mishra, a 39-year-old resident of Plot No 18, Zingabai Takli, and Ramdayal Jhaulal Bandekar, a 48-year-old resident of Plot No 1293, Yogi Arvind Nagar on Kamptee Road, were operating a prostitution racket from the salon.

According to the police, two financially vulnerable minor girls, including a final year engineering student, were lured into the illicit trade and forced to engage in sexual activities with clients. The accused allegedly used mobile phones to arrange clients and took a commission from the girls for each transaction. The victims were constantly threatened to ensure their compliance and silence.

To gather evidence and ascertain the veracity of the information received, the police deployed a decoy customer to the parlour. Once the decoy confirmed that the illegal activities were indeed taking place under the guise of a beauty parlour-cum-spa, the law enforcement authorities swiftly raided the establishment. Mishra and Bandekar were apprehended during the operation.

The police have filed a case against the accused duo under Sections 370 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

