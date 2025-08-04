Baby python rescued from car bonnet, released into forest in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A routine Sunday morning turned unusual for Ramesh Vazalwar when he spotted a snake peeking out from the bonnet of his car around 10:30 am. Without taking any risks, he immediately contacted local ‘Sarpmitra’ (snake rescuer) Harshal Shende for help.

Responding swiftly, Shende reached the spot and assessed the situation. On opening the bonnet, he discovered a baby python curled up inside. Exercising caution, he safely captured the reptile and later released it into a forested area, ensuring it could thrive in its natural habitat.

Gold Rate 04 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,12,100/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“This species is non-venomous, but its sudden appearance can easily cause panic,” Shende explained. He urged residents to avoid taking matters into their own hands and to always seek assistance from trained snake rescuers in such situations.