Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: RTI flags off ‘Freedom Drive’; to cover 136 cities

Advertisement

Nagpur: Round Table India (RTI) is an International Organization constituting members, within the Age bracket of 18 – 40 years. RTI has presence in India since 1965 and as on today have around 328 tables and more opening in 136 cities spread across 21 states of India with 5000+ members and more than 20K alumni strength.

We are a non-political, non-sectarian organization of youth entrepreneurs and professionals who invest their time and energy to raise funds and work at ground to achieve a greater social cause. RTI Boasts of being the only Zero Overhead social organization where total money received from donors or CSR partners is invested for the cause.

The primary social cause addressed by RTI is Freedom Through Education – In pursuit of educating underprivileged children. Jointly we all Tablers (As we call the members of this organization) are motivated to achieve this mission by building more than 1 classroom per day since the last 15 years. RTI is also committed to cater to other meaningful community services activities along with recently launched Project HEAL.

Advertisement

Two Cars fuelled by Ramani Citroen, flagged off from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand by Chief Guest Mr Neeraj Kant, MD, Indian Steel and Wire Products on 11th September 2022 and will culminate its journey on 16th December 2022 at Ranchi covering 21,000+ Kms touching all 136 Tabling Cities in 21 States across India.

The cars will be driven by members of Round Table India across 136 cities and keep passing on as baton from one city to another.

This October drive through cities

19th: BHILAI – NAGPUR

20th: NAGPUR – NASIK

Purpose of the Freedom Drive:

1. Celebrating 75th Year of Independence – Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

2. Connecting Youth of India

3. Promoting the infrastructure growth of country

4. Organizing various community services throughout the route

In the city of Jamshedpur we have organized a wheelchair donation drive for the children of a special needs school, Gyanoday Noble Academy. Wheelchairs are also being donated to the Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum.

National President: Tr Manish Lakhotia & Ladies Circle National Treasurer:

Manisha Tulsyan were present to support and guide the host tables

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement