Ayurvedic drug trader held in Nagpur for smuggling of wild animal body parts

Nagpur: Forest Division officials in Nagpur have arrested a city Ayurvedic medicine trader for possessing organs and body parts of wildlife animals. The officials seized 18 ‘hatha jodi’ (dried copulatory organs of monitor lizards), 11 sea fans and four sandfish skinks from the trader, according to reports.

The shop owner has been identified as Mayur Madhusudan Gupta (33), who was arrested and booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972. Officials are investigating from whom the shop owner procured the material.