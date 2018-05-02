Ayodhya land dispute: SCto Review Mediation Panel’s Report at 2 PM Today

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the Ayodhya land dispute mediation report at 2 pm on Friday. A three-member mediation panel submitted its report in the Ayodhya land dispute case in a sealed cover on Thursday in compliance with the Supreme Court’s earlier order. A Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will hear the matter on Friday.

The mediation panel comprises former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla, spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, a renowned mediator. The mediation panel was tasked to explore ways to find an amicable solution to the Ayodhya land title dispute.

The Supreme Court had on July 18 asked the mediation committee on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute to continue the process and submit a report on the progress made till July 31.

A Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer observed that it will take a call on August 2 on whether a hearing is required in the case.

During the hearing, CJI Ranjan Gogoi said, “We now fix the date of hearing on August 2. We request the mediation committee to inform the outcome of the proceedings as of July 31.”

The order came after former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla, chairperson of the three-member mediation panel, submitted a status report.

On March 8, the court had constituted the panel which also comprises Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior Madras High Court advocate Sriram Panchu.

Fourteen appeals are pending before the Supreme Court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.