    Published On : Tue, Sep 29th, 2020

    Awareness Campaign on Fit India Movement by NCC cadets of NCC group nagpur

    As a continuation to the Awareness Campaign on Fit India Movement, cdts of Nagpur GP NCC participated in Fit India freedom Run, where in the cdts, following the proper COVID-19 prevention protocol, took part in individual fitness run which commenced from 15 Aug 20 and will conclude on 02 Oct 2020.

    The cdts of NCC Gp, Nagpur covered an approx distance of 70,000 kms (cumulative distance) and also help raise awareness of the importance of being fit.

