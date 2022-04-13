Avian guests: This Bird Restaurant in Nagpur treats birds with food in royal style

Advertisement

The facility for birds has been opened at hilly premises of Raj Bhavan by Officer-In-Charge Ramesh Yeole

Nagpur: In this restaurant in Nagpur, avian guests are welcomed and treated with choicest of food in the royal surroundings. Don’t be surprised. A Bird Restaurant has been opened in the hilly premises of Raj Bhavan in Nagpur where different species of birds enjoy feeding, according to a report.

The Bird Restaurant has been opened by Officer-In-Charge of Raj Bhavan Ramesh Yeole with his own money. He has spent Rs 80,000. “A variety of bird species including peacocks cherish the food served at this Bird Restaurant”, Yeole said with a broad smile on his face.

The Officer-In-Charge of Raj Bhavan further said that when he opened the Bird Restaurant in the hilly premises, no bird arrived for seven days. “But now, we feed the birds of different species day and night. Birds come, enjoy their food and fly away to their nests satisfied,” Yeole stated, adding that sometimes 15 kg of bird feed is exhausted on a single day. “We have also arranged water in jungles to quench the thirst of birds and wild animals.

It is learnt that flocks of different birds including peacocks, parrots, sparrows, wild pigeons, crows, mainas and even squirrels enjoy their feed in large numbers daily at this Bird Restaurant. There is no shortage of bird feed and water for over 165 species of avian guests.

Many bird species have their own tastes and are attracted to the restaurant as this facility provides them with food that is readily available at predictable times of day. Some guests at Nagpur’s Raj Bhavan like the experience of birds, often colourful and of cheeky disposition, visiting their tables, many such guests cannot resist the temptation of offering the birds food items.

