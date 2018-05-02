Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur Today

    Published On : Thu, Feb 27th, 2020

    Auto driver, 3 women rob middle-aged woman of gold chain in Jaripatka

    Nagpur: In a well planned modus operandi, an auto driver and three women robbed a middle-aged woman of her gold chain worth Rs 80,000 in Jaripatka police area on Wednesday afternoon. The accused are being searched by cops.

    The complainant, Firozabegum Iqbal Khan (56), resident of Plot No. 16, Noori Colony, Nara Road, Jaripatka, had gone to Mominpura for treatment on Wednesday. While returning home around 2.30 pm, she boarded an auto in which three women were already seated. Midway, one of the accused woman ‘vomitted’ in the auto.

    Subsequently, the auto driver asked Firozabegum to step out near Indora Square. Later the accused auto driver and three women sped away from the spot without wasting time. Later Firozabegum noticed her gold chain worth Rs 80,000 missing. The accused three women in connivance with auto driver removed her gold chain slyly.

    Jaripatka Assistant PSI Sudhakar Kharale has registered an offence under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for the accused auto driver and three con women.

