AUSTRALIA DOWN INDIA TO WIN 6TH WORLD CUP!

Australia won a record-extending sixth men’s Cricket World Cup on Sunday, defying the odds and a partisan home crowd in Ahmedabad, to defeat host nation India by six wickets.

India fell just short of fulfilling its country’s expectations after it had dominated much of this tournament, cruising to 10 consecutive wins and ratcheting up the pressure in this cricket-obsessed nation that has waited 12 years for another one-day trophy.

Advertisement

But its near impregnable batting line-up faltered in the face of Australia’s savvy bowling while Travis Head’s spectacular 137 anchored Australia’s run chase as it cantered towards victory and another World Cup trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement