Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler, and discussing him serves no purpose-Baba Ramdev

Nagpur: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev arrived in Nagpur on Saturday ahead of the grand inauguration ceremony of Patanjali Food and Herbal Park, scheduled to take place on Sunday at MIHAN. While speaking to the media, he shared his views on the ongoing controversy surrounding Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra.

Addressing the issue, Baba Ramdev stated, “India is the land of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We should take inspiration from the glory of our ancestors and contribute to building a developed India.”

He further remarked that Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler, and discussing him serves no purpose. “There is no point in preserving the remnants of oppressive rulers and invaders. Instead, we should focus on our great ancestors’ legacy and work towards fulfilling their vision for India,” he added.

The remarks come at a time when political and social debates over Aurangzeb’s legacy continue across Maharashtra.