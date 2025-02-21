Attempt to Burn Couple with Petrol in Nagpur’s Mahal Area

Nagpur: A shocking incident has come to light in the Mahal area under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station, where a couple was attacked in an attempt to burn them alive using petrol. The victims have been identified as Govind Anjankar and Alka Anjankar. Reports suggest that a man named Thakur attempted the act in a fit of rage.

According to sources, an ongoing dispute between Thakur and the Anjankar couple had been escalating over the past few days. The situation took a dangerous turn on February 21 at around 11 AM when Thakur forcefully entered their house and poured petrol on them in an attempt to set them on fire. Fortunately, a major tragedy was averted.

A complaint has been registered at Kotwali Police Station, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.