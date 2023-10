Nagpur: In a significant action, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man based in Hasanbagh and seized Rs 27 lakh from him on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the ATS squad received a tip-off regarding a person named Pappu Patel living in the Hasanbagh area of Nagpur.

Advertisement

Following swift action, the police raided the Hasanbagh area, arrested the accused, and seized the amount.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement