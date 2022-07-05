ATM fraud: Senior citizen duped of Rs 40,000 in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: A fraudster cheated a senior citizen by withdrawing Rs 40,000 cash from the automated teller machine (ATM) using the latter’s debit card in Gittikhadan police area.
A resident of Plot No 47, K T Nagar, Rajendra Ramchandra Singh (81) had gone to the ATM kiosk at Friends Colony Square to withdraw cash using his wife’s debit card on July 1. He was facing difficulty in operating the ATM. An unidentified man, who was in his thirties, standing behind watched the octogenarian entering the personal identification number (PIN) and offered to help him to complete the transaction.
While removing the card from the ATM, he slyly exchanged it with a different card. He then distracted Singh’s attention, withdrew Rs 40,000 cash from the latter’s account and fled the spot. Later, Singh realised that he was duped by the trickster and approached the police.
Following the victim’s complaint, Gittikhadan Police registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and started investigations.