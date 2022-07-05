ATM fraud: Senior citizen duped of Rs 40,000 in Gittikhadan

Advertisement

Nagpur: A fraudster cheated a senior citizen by withdrawing Rs 40,000 cash from the automated teller machine (ATM) using the latter’s debit card in Gittikhadan police area.

A resident of Plot No 47, K T Nagar, Rajendra Ramchandra Singh (81) had gone to the ATM kiosk at Friends Colony Square to withdraw cash using his wife’s debit card on July 1. He was facing difficulty in operating the ATM. An unidentified man, who was in his thirties, standing behind watched the octogenarian entering the personal identification number (PIN) and offered to help him to complete the transaction.