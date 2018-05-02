Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, May 21st, 2021

    At least 13 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli, encounter underway

    Bodies of at least 13 Naxals were recovered on Friday from the forest area of Etapalli in Gadchiroli district where an encounter is underway between the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police and Naxals.

    According to Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General of police, Gadchiroli, the operation was a huge success for Maharashtra Police and there is a possibility that more Naxals were wiped out in the encounter.

    The encounter between Maharashtra Police and Naxal’s broke out during early morning on Friday at Paydi-Kotmi forest in Etapalli.


