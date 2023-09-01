At 56 in 8 months, Nagpur is likely to surpass last year’s murder tally of 65!

Nagpur: In a distressing trend for both Nagpur Police and Nagpurians, the Second Capital of the State has recorded a whopping 56 murders in the first 8 months of 2023. In 2022, a total of 65 murders were recorded in the city. If the current trend of 7 murders per month continues, Nagpur is likely to surpass last year’s murder tally of 65!

In the first eight months of 2022, Nagpur city saw 49 murders, compared to 57 in 2023. The year 2023 has been unfortunate in terms of murders. The New Year started with a murder in the Pachpaoli area of Nagpur city, and July and August witnessed a bloodbath in the city. In July, the city witnessed six murders, while the number of cases almost doubled in the month of August.

Advertisement

As of August, 2023, Nagpur city has seen 7 more murders compared to the same time last year. However, with the onset of the festival season, the city tends to experience fewer murders as well as fewer incidents of bodily harm.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime, Mummaka Sudharshan, admitted that the city has witnessed more murders up to August this year compared to 2022. However, the DCP said that most of these incidents are a result of family feuds.

“Nagpur Police are taking every preventive step to curb crime in the city. Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, every DCP is supervising patrolling on the streets until at least 1 am. We’ve invoked more than 40 MPDA and 10 MCOCA charges against criminals as preventive measures. However, regarding the increasing murder numbers, the incidents caused by family feuds are far more numerous than those caused by criminals disrupting the peace of the vicinity. But steps are underway to curb this menace, and we will ensure that the murder tally for this year doesn’t surpass last year’s tally of 65,” said DCP Mummaka Sudharshan.

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement