At 40.2°C, Nagpur sizzles in March itself, IMD issues Yellow Alert for Mar 13, 14 in Vidarbha

Traditionally, heatwave conditions in Nagpur and Vidarbha develop post-April, but this year’s unprecedented temperature surge has triggered the region’s first heatwave warning of the season in early March

Advertisement



Nagpur: The sweltering summer heat has arrived in Nagpur much earlier than usual, with the city recording its hottest day of the season on March 12. The maximum temperature soared to 40.2°C, marking the first time this year that the mercury has breached the 40-degree mark. The minimum temperature also remained high at 19.2°C, signalling the onset of an intense summer.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Akola on March 13 and 14, and for Chandrapur on March 14, as temperatures are expected to remain abnormally high.

Gold Rate Thursday 13 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,100 /- Gold 22 KT 81,000 /- Silver / Kg 99,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

While Nagpur battled the heat, Akola emerged as the hottest city in both Maharashtra and Central India, scorching at 41.3°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Akola on March 13 and 14, and for Chandrapur on March 14, as temperatures are expected to remain abnormally high.

Traditionally, heatwave conditions in Vidarbha develop post-April, but this year’s unprecedented temperature surge has triggered the region’s first heatwave warning of the season in early March. The IMD has already predicted above-normal heatwave days across most of India, including Maharashtra, between March and May.

The sudden spike in temperature is evident, as Nagpur’s mercury jumped by 2.6°C within 24 hours. The IMD forecasts that temperatures will stay above 40°C for the next few days, with dry weather persisting. However, from March 15 onwards, partially cloudy conditions may offer some relief by lowering temperatures by 1-2°C.

Vidarbha region boils under scorching heat

Apart from Akola, several cities in Vidarbha crossed the 40°C mark on Wednesday:

· Chandrapur – 40.6°C (Second hottest in Maharashtra)

· Brahmapuri – 40.4°C

· Wardha – 40.0°C

· Yavatmal – 40.0°C

Meanwhile, Amravati (39.8°C), Gadchiroli (39.0°C), and Washim (39.8°C) recorded temperatures slightly below the 40-degree threshold but still endured significant heat.

Early onset of summer: A climatic shift?

March typically marks the transition from winter to summer, with temperatures gradually rising through the month. Historically, Nagpur reaches around 36.4°C by late March, but this year, the city has already crossed the 40°C mark within the first half of the month—a rare phenomenon that underscores the changing climate patterns.

With temperatures climbing rapidly, the IMD warns that more heatwaves could be on the way for Akola and Chandrapur later this month. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and take necessary precautions to combat the intensifying summer heat.

Do’s and Don’ts during heatwave condition

· Avoid heat exposure.

· Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes.

· Cover your head: Use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

· Avoid dehydration. Drink sufficient water, even if not thirsty.

· Use ORS, homemade drinks like Lassi, Torani (Rice water), Lemon Water, Buttermilk, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.

· Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 pm.

· Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

· Wear protective clothing and seek indoor shelter.

· To protect crops, livestock, and farmers during a heatwave, ensure adequate irrigation, shading, and soil moisture while avoiding midday activities, over-fertilization.

Advertisement