    Published On : Fri, Sep 18th, 2020

    At 3024 Nagpur records highest single day recoveries, 1700 new cases crop up

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Friday registered it’s highest single day recoveries with sum of 3024 patients successfully treated with novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) besides, 1703 fresh cases and 45 patients succumbing to the virus borne disease. The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 79.87%.

    With the addition of new positive cases the overall tally reaches 60,593, while the cumulative number of fatalities moved to 1935. From the total deaths 1449 deaths from the city and 313 from rural and rest 173 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 10,262 including 4849 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    With highest single day recovery count, the cumulative number of recovered cases to rose to 48,396 (including 26,904 home isolation recoveries).

