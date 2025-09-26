At 157 ft, Koradi to host world’s tallest Hanuman statue!

Nagpur: The under-construction Lord Hanuman statue at Koradi has been scaled up to an awe-inspiring 157 feet, making it not just the tallest idol in Maharashtra but also the tallest human-form statue anywhere in the world.

Initially designed at 151 feet, the height was revised upward after it came to light that a 156-foot Hanuman statue in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, had already found a place in the Limca Book of Records. Determined to ensure Nagpur’s landmark outshines all others, the project team decided to raise it by an additional six feet.

Currently, nearly 120 feet of the colossal structure, comprising the base and lower body, has been completed. Built with reinforced concrete to capture Lord Hanuman’s exact contours, the statue is the centrepiece of the Koradi Devsthan Redevelopment Master Plan, which aims to transform the site into a premier religious and tourist destination.

The Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) is overseeing the project, while execution rests with Gurugram-based Matu Ram Art Centre, celebrated for its monumental works such as the 351-foot Shiva statue in Udaipur and the Buddha statue in Namchi, Sikkim.

According to officials, work is progressing at a steady pace and the idol is on track for inauguration on January 26, 2026. “We are confident of meeting the target. Already, work worth over Rs 1 crore has been executed out of the total Rs 11.50 crore statue cost,” said an NMRDA official.

The Koradi statue stands as the crown jewel of the Rs 1,214.94 crore Koradi temple redevelopment project approved by the State Government, which promises to elevate the temple town into a landmark destination of national importance.