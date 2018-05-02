Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 18th, 2020

    Astute investor Nagpur’s Ravi Agrawal raises additional stake in Infibeam Avenues

    ravi agarwal

    Nagpur: After acquiring an initial stake of 5.65% in Infibeam Avenues, Astute Investor Ravi Agrawal along with his family members has raised an additional stake in Infibeam Avenues bringing it to total of 7.11% in the company.

    Ravi Agrawal, along with persons acting in concert (Suraj Agrawal and others) have acquired additional equity shares resulting to acquisition of Total 4,71,73,974 Equity Shares of the company on June 18 June 2020, Infibeam said in a BSE filing. As a result, their shareholding in digital payment and e-commerce technology Platform Company has increased from 5.65% to 7.11%.

    Ravi Agrawal Chairman L7 Group and owner of Chattarpur Farm, the biggest wedding resort in India has a deep interest in technology sector and has been very bullish about e-commerce and digital payment segments. He says that this global pandemic has made technology an immersive part of our daily lives and e-commerce and digital payments will further thrive due to social distancing. Besides technology sector, Ravi Agrawal also invests in hospitality, manufacturing and agri-tech.

    Infibeam Avenues is an Indian internet and e-commerce conglomerate involved in digital payments, online retailing and other internet services and having been leaders in fin-tech. Just last week, they signed a binding agreement for 100 percent acquisition of a corporate card payment Cardpay Technologies.

    Trending In Nagpur
    शाळा नाही, शिक्षण सुरू करा !
    शाळा नाही, शिक्षण सुरू करा !
    Astute investor Nagpur’s Ravi Agrawal raises additional stake in Infibeam Avenues
    Astute investor Nagpur’s Ravi Agrawal raises additional stake in Infibeam Avenues
    पशुसंवर्धन मंत्री सुनिल केदार यांची वळू संगोपन केंद्राला भेट
    पशुसंवर्धन मंत्री सुनिल केदार यांची वळू संगोपन केंद्राला भेट
    महापौरांनी घेतली स्मार्ट सिटी ची झाडाझडती
    महापौरांनी घेतली स्मार्ट सिटी ची झाडाझडती
    Arrest TV Anchor Amish Devgan for hurting religious sentiments. Anees Ahmed
    Arrest TV Anchor Amish Devgan for hurting religious sentiments. Anees Ahmed
    वीज ही भविष्यातील इंधन होऊ शकते : नितीन गडकरी
    वीज ही भविष्यातील इंधन होऊ शकते : नितीन गडकरी
    State government should take necessary steps to revive economy of state – Dipen Agrawal
    State government should take necessary steps to revive economy of state – Dipen Agrawal
    तीन दिवसात घरांचे अवैध बांधकाम हटवा मनपा आयुक्तांची नोटीस
    तीन दिवसात घरांचे अवैध बांधकाम हटवा मनपा आयुक्तांची नोटीस
    गजभिये यांच्या प्रयत्नामुळे रशियामधे MBBS शिकणारे विदर्भातिल १४५ विद्यार्थी मास्को वरुण विमाणाने नागपूरला पोहचले
    गजभिये यांच्या प्रयत्नामुळे रशियामधे MBBS शिकणारे विदर्भातिल १४५ विद्यार्थी मास्को वरुण विमाणाने नागपूरला पोहचले
    काचूरवाही येथील वीज पुरवठा पूर्ववत
    काचूरवाही येथील वीज पुरवठा पूर्ववत
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0