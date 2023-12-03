Assembly Elections 2023 Results : Congress Leads In Chhattisgarh, BJP In MP & Rajasthan

Advertisement

Rajasthan Congress MLA candidate Amin Kagzi from Kishan Pole constituency leading in early trends, as per ECI.

Congress leading on one seat in 199-seat Rajasthan Legislative assembly, says Election Commission.

Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE Leading Candidates

NARENDRA SINGH TOMAR

KAMAL NATH

SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN

KAILASH VIJAYVARGIYA

JITU PATWAR

Telangana Election Result: Early trends showed the Congress leading in 7 seats while the BRS took leads in 6.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, “…I had said this earlier and I say it today as well – 130 plus. We are getting 130 seats, rest is to be seen.”

On incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he says, “Not only is his farewell certain but his ‘achhe din’ also ends here.”