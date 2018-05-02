Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, May 2nd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Assam: BJP in comfortable lead over Congress

    Assam Assembly Election Results: BJP Leads In 20 Seats, Congress In 09

    The ruling BJP is leading in 34 seats while the Congress is ahead in 19 seats, early trends from postal ballots show.

    Counting of votes for the assembly elections in Assam is underway with strict adherence to health protocols as it is taking place amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. An average 82.04 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to 126 assembly constituencies in Assam.


    Trending In Nagpur
    आज रविवारी दहा झोनमधील दहा केंद्रांवर लसीकरण
    आज रविवारी दहा झोनमधील दहा केंद्रांवर लसीकरण
    नागपुर शहर के हिंगना पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    नागपुर शहर के हिंगना पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    Avoid Procrastination to Get Success in Life… Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Avoid Procrastination to Get Success in Life… Dr. S S Uttarwar
    When Gurudwaras can help why can’t state govt provide quick facilities to COVID-19 patients: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt
    When Gurudwaras can help why can’t state govt provide quick facilities to COVID-19 patients: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt
    COVID-19: CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams
    COVID-19: CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams
    १८ वर्षावरील व्यक्तींच्या लसीकरणाला सुरुवात
    १८ वर्षावरील व्यक्तींच्या लसीकरणाला सुरुवात
    Silver Lining: Nagpur continues to report more recoveries than fresh positive cases, deaths still concern
    Silver Lining: Nagpur continues to report more recoveries than fresh positive cases, deaths still concern
    Nagpur: Fire safety awareness programme conducted at hospitals, CCC
    Nagpur: Fire safety awareness programme conducted at hospitals, CCC
    ऑक्सिजनची कमतरता व सौम्य लक्षणे असणा-या रुग्णांसाठी कोवीड केअर सेंटर सुविधा लाभदायक
    ऑक्सिजनची कमतरता व सौम्य लक्षणे असणा-या रुग्णांसाठी कोवीड केअर सेंटर सुविधा लाभदायक
    वरठी येथील प्रस्तावित कोविड रुग्णालयाच्या जागेची पालकमंत्र्यांनी केली पाहणी
    वरठी येथील प्रस्तावित कोविड रुग्णालयाच्या जागेची पालकमंत्र्यांनी केली पाहणी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145