Assam: BJP in comfortable lead over Congress

Assam Assembly Election Results: BJP Leads In 20 Seats, Congress In 09

The ruling BJP is leading in 34 seats while the Congress is ahead in 19 seats, early trends from postal ballots show.

Counting of votes for the assembly elections in Assam is underway with strict adherence to health protocols as it is taking place amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. An average 82.04 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to 126 assembly constituencies in Assam.



