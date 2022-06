ASIAN KIDNEY HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER, A BUDDING MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL CELEBRATED ITS 4 YEARS OF FOUNDATION ON 2ND JUNE 2022.

Advertisement

THE FOUNDATION DAY WAS CELEBRATED BY PROVIDING FREE HEALTH CAMPS TO VARIOUS BANK EMPLOYEES WITH FREE RBS, HBA1C AND LIPID PROFILE.

THE HOSPITAL HELD A GALA NIGHT ON 5TH JUNE 2022 AT HALDIRAMS, SHANKAR NAGAR CELEBRATING 4 YEARS AND CELEBRATING THE 1ST SUCCESSFUL KIDNEY TRANSPLANT DONE AT ASIAN KHMC.

THE TRANSPLANT TEAM COMPRISING OF DR SAMEER CHAUBEY, DR SANJAY KOLTE, DR SURAJIT HAZRA, DR JITENDRA HAZARE, DR BHAU RAJURKAR AND DR TANAYA SAKALKAR SUCCESSFULLY TRANSPLANTED A 61 YR OLD MOTHERS KIDNEY TO A 37 YR OLD DAUGHTER ON 20TH MAY 2022.

DR SAMEER CHAUBEY SAID THAT THE PATIENT WAS SUFFERING FROM A CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE AND WAS ON DIALYSIS. AFTER THE MOTHER CAME FORWARD TO DONATE HER KIDNEY, THE TRANSPLANT WAS CARRIED OUT AFTER COMPLETING ALL THE FORMALITIES. THE PROCEDURE, STAY AND MEDICATION WERE PROVIDED AS A PART OF A PACKAGE PROVIDED AT A NOMINAL COST. BOTH THE MOTHER AND DAUGHTER ARE NOW IN GOOD HEALTH AND HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED FROM THE HOSPITAL.

ASIAN KHMC IS A 50 BEDDED MULTISEPCIALITY HOSPITAL WITH 24 X 7 EMERGENCY, CRITICAL CARE (ICU), CENTRAL INDIAS LARGEST DIALYSIS CENTRE WITH 26 BEDS, 3 MODULAR OPERATION THEATRES WITH LATEST TECHNOLOGIES, LUXURIOUS PRIVATE, DELUXE AND SUPER DELUXE ROOMS, TWIN SHARING ROOMS, GENERAL WARD, IN HOUSE PATHOLOGY AND PHARMACY. IT ALSO PROVIDES FREE MEALS TO ALL PATIENTS.

ASIAN KHMC NOW HAS THE FACILITY OF ULTRASONOGRAPHY, 2-D ECHO AND DOPPLER UNDER THE ROOF ALONG WITH XRAYS.

IT HAS MULTIPLE DEPARTMENTS UNDER THE ROOF MAKING IT A PREMIUM MULTISPECIALITY HOSPITAL WITH DEPARTMENTS SUCH AS NEPHROLOGY, UROLOGY, MEDICINE, DIABETOLOGY, PEDIATRICS AND NEONATOLOGY, ENT, ORTHPEDICS, PULMONOLOGY, NON-INVASIVE CARDIOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR AND GENERAL SURGERY, DERMATOLOGY, RADIOLOGY, DIET AND NUTRITION AND PHYSIOTHERAPY.

ASIAN KHMC IS NOW IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASIA’S LARGEST DIALYSIS NETWORK, NEPHROPLUS AND PROVIDES QUALITY CARE AND SERVICE AT AFFORDABLE PRICES WITH FACILITIES SUCH AS INTERNET, TABLETS, VIP DIALYSIS ROOM WITH TELEVISION AND HIGHLY TRAINED TECHNICIANS AND ROUND THE CLOCK DOCTORS.

THEY ALSO PROVIDE BAJAJ HEALTH EMI, CASHLESS FACILITIES AND REIMBURSEMENTS.

