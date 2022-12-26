ASI, civilian injured seriously as speeding car rams nakabandi check-post in Dhantoli

Nagpur: An Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) and a civilian were seriously injured when a speeding car rammed into a nakabandi check-post of the police in Nagpur City shortly after midnight on Sunday at NMC’s Zonal Office near Dhantoli Police Station.

The injured have been identified as ASI Gajanan Naik and Pranay Giradkar. The incident occurred on Sunday at 12.20 am. ASI Naik was part of the police team deployed at nakabandi point. Giradkar, who was passing through the road on a motorcycle, was stopped by the police for checking. A speeding Maruti Swift car came from Mokshadham Square at a great speed. When the police signalled the car driver to stop, he rammed the vehicle into the barricades.

ASI Naik and Giradkar sustained grievous injuries in the accident. Before the police could arrest the driver, he sped away from the spot. Profusely bleeding Naik and Giradkar were admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the condition of ASI Naik is stable while Giradkar is critical. A case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 134 and 187 of Motor Vehicles Act was registered by Dhantoli police against the unidentified driver of the car. Cops have mounted a search for the absconding car driver.

