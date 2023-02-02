Ashwin Mehadia, 3 others booked for threatening, abusing during NVCC’s AGM

Nagpur: In a significant development, Ambazari police have registered an FIR against Ashwin Mehadia and his associates for criminal intimidation, threatening, assault and resorting to abusing during 78th AGM of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) held on 17/12/2022 at Agrasen Bhavan, Ravi Nagar.

Police have booked Ashwin Mehadia, Rajvant Pal Singh Tuli Goldie, Mahesh Kumar Kukreja and Anand Agrawal Mehadia under Sections 294, 506, 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complainant Dipen Kailashchandra Agrawal (52), resident of 100, Heritage Apartment, Ahinsa Square, Civil Lines, Nagpur, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce was held at Agrasen Bhavan, Ravi Nagar, on December 17, 2022. The complainant was present in the meeting as a member of NVCC. During the meeting, the accused started creating ruckus and indulged in arguments over petty issues. The two accused Ashwin Mehadia and Anand Agrawal Mehadia threatened a person named Mukesh Saglani and his team making video recording of registration of names and stopped the video recording forcibly. Similarly, the accused Rajvant Pal Singh Tuli Goldie and Mahesh Kumar Kukreja reached the counter and threatened and abused the complainant Dipen Agrawal and his associates.

Based on the complaint of Dipen Agrawal, Ambazari PSI Sandeep Shinde booked the four accused Ashwin Mehadia, Rajvant Pal Singh Tuli Goldie, Mahesh Kumar Kukreja and Anand Agrawal Mehadia under Sections 294, 506, 34 of the IPC and probing the matter further.

It may be recalled that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered appointment of an administrator at the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC). This comes after high drama over the election of Ashwin Mehadia as President, amid charges of irregularities in NVCC, which is dubbed to be the largest chamber of commerce in Vidarbha. An umbrella organization of trade associations across the region, NVCC is a Section 8 company, which means it is a corporate entity but carries out not-for-profit activities.

Mehadia’s election as President and appointment as Director in NVCC had been challenged by a group of former presidents led by Dipen Agrawal. The main contention was that Mehadia was appointed director in the company even though his Director Identification Number (DIN) was debarred. A valid DIN is needed to become a director of any company. However, Mehadia had suppressed the fact, claimed Dipen Agrawal.

