Ashish Deshmukh vows to intensify stir for separate Vidarbha

Nagpur: Former MLA Dr Ashish Deshmukh is embarking on ‘Mission 30th State – Vidarbha’ demanding at carving out a separate Vidarbha State.
On the occasion of ‘Mission 30th State – Vidarbha’, Dr Ashish Deshmukh will be undertaking a whirlwind public relations tour in 11 districts and talukas of Vidarbha from June 24 to 30 and will be raising awareness about an independent Vidarbha State. After that, a grand ‘Strategic Meeting’ is being organized with dignitaries from 11 districts of Vidarbha regarding the Vidarbha agitation on July 2, 2022 (Saturday) from 9 am to 4 pm at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram, Sevagram, District Wardha.
“By putting aside our differences and committed to Vidarbha, following the path shown by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, we must strive tirelessly to create a separate Vidarbha state. It is a heartfelt expectation that all Vidarbha residents get support in this. In order to give a bright future to the people of Vidarbha, for the interests of the people, there is a need to complete the movement for the creation of Vidarbha state with a new spirit, with a new concept to bring the 30th state of the country into existence”, Dr Deshmukh asserted.
Dr. Ashish Deshmukh’s district wise public relations tour in Vidarbha: –
24-6-2022
Nagpur-Katol-Morshi-Chandurbazar-Achalpur-Akot-Jalgaon Jamod-Malkapur-Buldhana-Khamgaon-Shegaon (Night Rest Shegaon).
25-6-2022
Shegaon-Akola-Murtizapur-Karanjalad-Mangrulpir-Washim- (Night Rest Washim).
26-6-2022
Washim-Pusad-Digras-Arni-Yavatmal-Nandgaon via Khadeshwar-Amravati city- (Rest at night in Amravati).
27-6-2022
Amravati-Dhamangaon Railway-Wardha-Hinganghat-Warora- (night rest in Chandrapur).
28-6-2022
Chandrapur-Mool-Gadchiroli-(Night Rest in Nagpur).
29-6-2022
Nagpur-Kamptee-Ramtek-Tumsar-Tiroda-Gondia-Goregaon-Road Arjuni-Sakoli-Lakhani-Bhandara.
30-6-2022
Nagpur (urban and rural).