Ashish Deshmukh vows to intensify stir for separate Vidarbha

Nagpur: Former MLA Dr Ashish Deshmukh is embarking on ‘Mission 30th State – Vidarbha’ demanding at carving out a separate Vidarbha State.

On the occasion of ‘Mission 30th State – Vidarbha’, Dr Ashish Deshmukh will be undertaking a whirlwind public relations tour in 11 districts and talukas of Vidarbha from June 24 to 30 and will be raising awareness about an independent Vidarbha State. After that, a grand ‘Strategic Meeting’ is being organized with dignitaries from 11 districts of Vidarbha regarding the Vidarbha agitation on July 2, 2022 (Saturday) from 9 am to 4 pm at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram, Sevagram, District Wardha.