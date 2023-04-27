As CBI makes no headway, SIT probe demanded into Nimgade murder case

CBI files comprehensive report in HC regarding the status of investigation submitting that no material was found to file chargesheet and, therefore, sought permission to file “A Summary Report”

Nagpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, April 25, filed a comprehensive report in the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court regarding the status of investigation pertaining to the sensational Eknath Nimgade murder case of Nagpur.

Advocate Chandurkar appearing for CBI, upon instructions from Jeetendra Kachare, Investigating Officer submitted that during investigation no material was found to file chargesheet and, therefore, CBI seeks permission to file “A Summary report”.

The petitioner in person submitted that the Police Commissioner in a press conference has categorically made a statement about cracking of the crime and had disclosed the names of assailants. According to him, there is variance in two different investigating agencies. He would submit that in the wake of statements made by the State Police, the investigation is not properly carried out by CBI. Hence, he requested to form a Special Investigating Team (SIT) for investigation.

Subsequently, the Division Bench of Justice Bharat P Deshpande and Justice Vinay Joshi directed that a comprehensive report along with annexures be kept in sealed cover with the Registrar (Judicial).

The next hearing will be held after summer vacation for further consideration, the Bench said.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Nimgade’s son Anupam questioning the efficiency of cops to probe his father’s murder, stating that other family members are under threat till the accused are not caught.

Anupam accused CBI, which filed a closure report in the court in December 2020, of failing to make any headway in the killing that had rocked the city.

The assailants had shot dead Architect Eknath Nimgade, a senior citizen, when he was returning from a morning walk on September 6, 2016, at Lal Imli Chowk.

Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had made the first arrest in the case recently after bringing Mohsin Ansari Badruddin Ansari, alias Raja PoP, from Chhindwara jail under production warrant. The accused is known to be a sharpshooter from Madhya Pradesh.

Nagpur police had sent a detailed investigation report to the CBI mentioning the role of Raja PoP in the murder of 72-year-old Nimgade, who was shot dead near Agrasen Square in 2016. Police had also handed over several other suspects to the CBI.

The state home department had handed over the case to the CBI. Later, Nimgade’s family had approached the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, which had urged CBI to expedite the probe.

Apart from Raja PoP, the names of his co-shooters, Parvez and one Baba, both from Uttar Pradesh, too had cropped up around two years ago. City police had earlier claimed that Raja PoP, Parwez and Baba, were roped in by one Nabbu alias Chhote Sahab Ashrafi. Nabbu, in turn, was roped in by Kundan alias Kalu Hate at the behest of don Ranjeet Saphelkar.

