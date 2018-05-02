Sharad Arvind Bobde takes oath as 47th CJI

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was sworn in as the 47th Chief Justice of India today.

He will succeed Justice Ranjan Gogoi who retired on November 17 after remaining in office for over 13 months.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office at 9.30 am.

Nagpur Today Editor Sunita Mudaliar was witness to a historic day for Nagpur today as a Nagpurian becomes the CJI for the first time.

It was attended by P.M. Modi, Amit Shah, Dr Manmohan Singh, Nirmala Seetharaman, Piyush Goel and Javdekar among others. Opposition was represented by Derek O Brien of TMC.

The function began punctually at 9.30 a.m.at the Darbar Hall in Rashtrapati bhawan. The Army Major officiating asked permission from President Kovil to begin the function. Then National anthem was played. Oath given and taken and the program ended with another rendition of the anthem. After taking oath, Justice Bobde bowed turn by turn in every direction thanking the gathering. He then seeked blessings from his mother who attended in a wheel chair.

The short function was followed by High tea in the ceremonial Ashok Hall whose ceilings and walls are adorned with Mughal paintings.

The P.M. mingled briefly with attendees shaking hands warmly with people. When we pointed out we had come from Nagpur he commented ” sagala changla aahe” ( All is good!)

The R.B looked beautiful as usual with winter blossoms adorning the staircase and all corridors.

The hall where oath taking happened had 4 paintings in 4 corners. NEHRU GANDHI RAJENDRA PRASAD AND RAJGOPALACHARI.

BUT PRIDE OF PLACE WAS GIVEN TO A LARGER THAN LIFE STATUE OF GAUTAM BUDDHA.

Justice Bobde was born in 1956 at Nagpur, Maharashtra and obtained his B.A. and LL.B. degrees from Nagpur University.

He enrolled on the rolls of the Bar Council of Maharashtra in 1978.

He practised law at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay high court with appearances at Bombay before the Principal Seat and before the Supreme Court for over 21 years.

He was designated as a senior advocate in 1998.

Justice Bobde was elevated to the bench of the Bombay high court on March 29, 2000, as an Additional Judge.

He was sworn in as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh high court on October 16, 2012.

He was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on April 12, 2013.

Justice Bobde will retire as CJI on April 23, 2021. — ANI