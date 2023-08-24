Arun Gawli moves High Court for furlough

Nagpur: Underworld don Arun Gawli through counsel Mir Nagman Ali approached the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court for grant of furlough.

A division bench comprising Justice Vinay Joshi and Justice Valmiki Menezes issued notice to DIG Prisons and Central Jail Superintendent in Nagpur asking them to file a reply before September 14, fixed as the next hearing date.

Gawli along with 11 others was convicted for ex-MLA Kamalakar Jamsandekar’s murder and was awarded rigorous life imprisonment in 2012.

Ali contended that Gawli had been released on parole or furlough on 13 occasions and each time he had returned on the due date and, therefore, there was no reason for rejecting his application.

