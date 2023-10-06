Artists putting final touches to Goddess Durga idols for Navratri fest in Nagpur

Nagpur: With the advent of Mahalaya on September 29, the spirit of celebration and festivity has gripped Nagpur as preparations for Durga Puja and Navratri are in full swing. Local artists are diligently putting the final touches on the exquisite idols of Goddess Durga, which will soon adorn homes and pandals across the city.

Notably, Nagpur has a rich tradition of welcoming artisans from West Bengal who have been crafting these intricate idols for many years. Their craftsmanship and dedication have become an integral part of the local festivities, enhancing the cultural exchange during this auspicious period.

The Navratri festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm, is a tribute to Goddess Durga and her nine divine incarnations. This vibrant celebration symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and resonates with a sense of unity and spirituality among the community.

As Nagpur gears up for these joyous occasions, residents eagerly await the commencement of Durga Puja and Navratri, looking forward to the vibrant processions, enchanting rituals, and the opportunity to come together in the spirit of devotion and celebration.

