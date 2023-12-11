Art 370 is a TEMPORARY provision: CJI

Advertisement

CJI: All states in the country have legislative and executive powers.. articles 371 a to j are examples of special arrangements of different states and is an example of asymmetric federalism and thus Jammu and Kashmir does not have internal sovereignty and thus like all states and union territories of India.

“WE HOLD THAT ARTICLE 370 IS A TEMPORARY PROVISION. It was introduced to serve transitional purpose to serve an interim process. It was for a temporary purpose because of war conditions in the state. Textual reading also shows it is a temporary provision and thus it was placed in part 21 of the constitution.”

