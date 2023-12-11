Art 370: 5-judge bench to assemble shortly

Advertisement

The Supreme Court bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant will assemble shortly to pronounce the judgment in the Article 370 case.

Was the decision taken by the Centre on August 5, 2019 to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, constitutionally valid?

The court will be pronouncing its verdict today on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370.

