Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Oct 21st, 2019

Arrest of 5 Nandanvan DB Squad cops under NDPS Act creates ripples

Nagpur: In a development that created ripples in city police force, five cops attached to Detection Branch (DB) Squad of Nandanvan Police Station have been booked and arrested under Sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Around 250 grammes of Mephedrone (MD), a synthetic drug, worth Rs 1.02 lakh and cash Rs 2.45 lakh have been seized from possession of the arrested policemen. The action was carried out on the orders of higher police officials.

The arrested polivemen have been identified as constable Sachin Emprediwar, NPCs Rajendra Shirbhate, Dilip Avgan, Police Sepoys Roshan Nimbarte and Abhay Marode.

According to details, the five accused cops had on October 14, 2019, detained a drug peddler named Jamal and seized two plastic pouches containing the synthetic drug MD. However, the accused Jamal managed to flee from their custody. As the five cops were searching Jamal, another drug peddler named Javed asked then not to chase Jamal and gave the accused cop Sachin Emprediwar money for “Chai Paani.” After pocketing the money, the five policemen let Jamal off the hook. Later they kept the seized MD and cash Rs 2.45 lakh in a cupboard in a room used by Detection Branch for personal benefits. Moreover, the arrested cops showed less quanity of MD seized.

However, the higher officials came to know about the nasty acts of the five cops and ordered search of the cupboard where seized stuff is kept. During the search, 34 grammes of MD worth Rs 1.02 lakh and cash Rs 2.45 lakh were found kept illegally by constable Sachin Emprediwar and four other policemen. After panchnama, the cash and the drug were seized and the five cops were booked under Sections 22(B), 29(B), 59(D) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and placed under arrest.

Senior PO R D Nikam (NDPS Cell) is investigating the matter further. Senior officials including DCP Zone 4, ACP, Sakkardara Zone and Senior Police Inspector, Nandanvan Police Station visited the spot and supervised the investigation.

Happening Nagpur
City salutes brave policemen on National Police Commemoration Day
City salutes brave policemen on National Police Commemoration Day
@Fansofsrknagpur celebrates SRK’s smile, simplicity, and stardom!!!
@Fansofsrknagpur celebrates SRK’s smile, simplicity, and stardom!!!
Nagpur Crime News
Man killed by brother for using his toilet at Kamptee
Man killed by brother for using his toilet at Kamptee
Hardware trader robbed of Rs 2.16 lakh cash in Itwari
Hardware trader robbed of Rs 2.16 lakh cash in Itwari
Maharashtra News
कामठी विधानसभा मतदार संघात मागील दोन तासात 7 टक्के मतदान
कामठी विधानसभा मतदार संघात मागील दोन तासात 7 टक्के मतदान
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: मुख्यमंत्री श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आपला मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: मुख्यमंत्री श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आपला मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला
Hindi News
नागपुर जिले में 55.38 प्रतिशत ही हुआ मतदान, 2014 के मुकाबले 5.62 प्रतिशत हुआ कम
नागपुर जिले में 55.38 प्रतिशत ही हुआ मतदान, 2014 के मुकाबले 5.62 प्रतिशत हुआ कम
कमलेश तिवारी मर्डर में नागपुर के आरोपी को मिली ट्रांजिट रिमांड
कमलेश तिवारी मर्डर में नागपुर के आरोपी को मिली ट्रांजिट रिमांड
Trending News
Nagpur district records 55.38% vote, a decline of 5.62% compared to 2014 polls
Nagpur district records 55.38% vote, a decline of 5.62% compared to 2014 polls
Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40 % voting recorded till 3 pm in Nagpur district
Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40 % voting recorded till 3 pm in Nagpur district
Featured News
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Nagpur court grants transit remand of accused Ali
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Nagpur court grants transit remand of accused Ali
Arrest of 5 Nandanvan DB Squad cops under NDPS Act creates ripples
Arrest of 5 Nandanvan DB Squad cops under NDPS Act creates ripples
Trending In Nagpur
Nagpur district records 55.38% vote, a decline of 5.62% compared to 2014 polls
Nagpur district records 55.38% vote, a decline of 5.62% compared to 2014 polls
नागपुर जिले में 55.38 प्रतिशत ही हुआ मतदान, 2014 के मुकाबले 5.62 प्रतिशत हुआ कम
नागपुर जिले में 55.38 प्रतिशत ही हुआ मतदान, 2014 के मुकाबले 5.62 प्रतिशत हुआ कम
कमलेश तिवारी मर्डर में नागपुर के आरोपी को मिली ट्रांजिट रिमांड
कमलेश तिवारी मर्डर में नागपुर के आरोपी को मिली ट्रांजिट रिमांड
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Newly wed couple exercise right to vote
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Newly wed couple exercise right to vote
State Assembly polls: Satish Chaturvedi, family cast votes
State Assembly polls: Satish Chaturvedi, family cast votes
Maharashtra Assembly polls: On Nation’s Duty: Nagpur Traffic Police cast their votes
Maharashtra Assembly polls: On Nation’s Duty: Nagpur Traffic Police cast their votes
Maharashtra Assembly polls: नागपुर जिले में हुआ 40 प्रतिशत मतदान
Maharashtra Assembly polls: नागपुर जिले में हुआ 40 प्रतिशत मतदान
North Nagpur candidate Dr. Raut, family exercise their franchise
North Nagpur candidate Dr. Raut, family exercise their franchise
GMC Dean Dr Sajal Mitra, wife Aarti exercise their democratic rights
GMC Dean Dr Sajal Mitra, wife Aarti exercise their democratic rights
Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40 % voting recorded till 3 pm in Nagpur district
Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40 % voting recorded till 3 pm in Nagpur district
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145