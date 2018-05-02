Arrest of 5 Nandanvan DB Squad cops under NDPS Act creates ripples

Nagpur: In a development that created ripples in city police force, five cops attached to Detection Branch (DB) Squad of Nandanvan Police Station have been booked and arrested under Sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Around 250 grammes of Mephedrone (MD), a synthetic drug, worth Rs 1.02 lakh and cash Rs 2.45 lakh have been seized from possession of the arrested policemen. The action was carried out on the orders of higher police officials.

The arrested polivemen have been identified as constable Sachin Emprediwar, NPCs Rajendra Shirbhate, Dilip Avgan, Police Sepoys Roshan Nimbarte and Abhay Marode.

According to details, the five accused cops had on October 14, 2019, detained a drug peddler named Jamal and seized two plastic pouches containing the synthetic drug MD. However, the accused Jamal managed to flee from their custody. As the five cops were searching Jamal, another drug peddler named Javed asked then not to chase Jamal and gave the accused cop Sachin Emprediwar money for “Chai Paani.” After pocketing the money, the five policemen let Jamal off the hook. Later they kept the seized MD and cash Rs 2.45 lakh in a cupboard in a room used by Detection Branch for personal benefits. Moreover, the arrested cops showed less quanity of MD seized.

However, the higher officials came to know about the nasty acts of the five cops and ordered search of the cupboard where seized stuff is kept. During the search, 34 grammes of MD worth Rs 1.02 lakh and cash Rs 2.45 lakh were found kept illegally by constable Sachin Emprediwar and four other policemen. After panchnama, the cash and the drug were seized and the five cops were booked under Sections 22(B), 29(B), 59(D) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and placed under arrest.

Senior PO R D Nikam (NDPS Cell) is investigating the matter further. Senior officials including DCP Zone 4, ACP, Sakkardara Zone and Senior Police Inspector, Nandanvan Police Station visited the spot and supervised the investigation.