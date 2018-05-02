    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Nov 11th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Arnab’s release should not be delayed: SC

    Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. He and two others were arrested last week in connection with the suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother.

    A two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee pulled up the Maharashtra government over the TV anchor’s arrest as they heard the petition through video conferencing.

    The Supreme Court said Arnab Goswami must cooperate with the probe. The court also said the release of the three must not be delayed by two days and asked them to furnish bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

    “We don’t want the release to be delayed and prison authorities should facilitate it,” the SC said. The court also said that Arnab Goswami, and the two others shall not tamper with evidence and cooperate in the probe in the abetment to suicide case.

    Trending In Nagpur
    2 rounded up for black-marketing ration in Nagpur
    2 rounded up for black-marketing ration in Nagpur
    मास्क न लावणा-या २०५ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या २०५ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    BJP MLA Girish Vyas escapes unhurt as bus rams his car on Wardha road
    BJP MLA Girish Vyas escapes unhurt as bus rams his car on Wardha road
    आचारसंहिता भंग करण्यासंदर्भात मनपाची कारवाई
    आचारसंहिता भंग करण्यासंदर्भात मनपाची कारवाई
    महालक्ष्मी जगदंबा संस्थान कोराडीचे अध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे विश्वस्त मंडळाच्या बैठकीत निर्णय
    महालक्ष्मी जगदंबा संस्थान कोराडीचे अध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे विश्वस्त मंडळाच्या बैठकीत निर्णय
    Bawankule elected President of Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Devasthan
    Bawankule elected President of Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Devasthan
    Nagpur records coldest day of season as mercury hits 11.5 deg C mark
    Nagpur records coldest day of season as mercury hits 11.5 deg C mark
    NMC Chief, DCP Traffic inspect crowding in markets at Sitabuldi, Mahal
    NMC Chief, DCP Traffic inspect crowding in markets at Sitabuldi, Mahal
    Nagpur connection: US President-elect Joe Biden’s distant relatives living in city since 1873!
    Nagpur connection: US President-elect Joe Biden’s distant relatives living in city since 1873!
    150 boxes of ceiling fans stolen from parked truck in Wadi
    150 boxes of ceiling fans stolen from parked truck in Wadi
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145