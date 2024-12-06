Army to conduct Ex-Servicemen Rally on Dec 8 in Nagpur

Advertisement









Nagpur: Ex-Servicemen rally for veterans from Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gondia and Gadhchiroli will be held at Suresh Bhat Auditorium, Nagpur on December 8, 2024. A larger number of ex-servicemen and their families are expected to attend.

Maj Gen S K Vidyarthi, GOC, UM&G Sub Area and other officers will be interacting with veterans and their families. The rally will have various stalls like, registration of veterans on Indian Army Portal, redressal of grievances, medical and dental checkup, CSD , Zilla Sainik Welfare Office, Army Recruitment Office, Nagpur, Records, Army Placement Node (APN) and ECHS.

A special stall for SPARSH is being set up by JCDA Nagpur to resolve all issues regarding pension and documentation. Other Issues regarding medical, ECHS, benefits for ESM etc would be resolved at the rally.

The rally would provide a good opportunity for veterans and their families to resolve their pending issues and interact with Army officials and bring forward any suggestions towards welfare and well being of Ex Servicemen and their families, said a press release issued by Gp Capt Ratnakar Singh, Defence PRO Nagpur.