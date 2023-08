Nagpur: The historic Sitabuldi Fort was opened on August 15 for the public on the occasion of 76th Independence Day. Approximately 16750 Nagpurians visited the Sitabuldi Fort located inside the Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area Complex. The public appreciated the efforts and hospitality of the Army personnel manning the Fort, said a press release issued by Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh, Defence PRO, Nagpur.

