Army conducts Ex-Servicemen Rally in Nagpur for grievance redressal

Nagpur: An Ex-Servicemen Rally was organised at Suresh Bhat Auditorium Nagpur, for the Veterans of Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts on December 8, 2024. The Rally was organised by Station Headquarters Kamptee, under the aegis of Headquarters Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area.

Around 3500 ex-servicemen attended the Rally. Major General SK Vidyarthi, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Uttar Maharashtra & Gujarat Sub Area (UMANG) was the Chief Guest of the event. In his address to the Ex-Servicemen, he highlighted the need to take care of the Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris and Widows and to resolve their grievances on priority basis. He also assured them that UMANG Sub Area was totally committed to their crucial issue and will leave no stone unturned in this noble endeavour.

The GOC also highlighted a number of welfare measures initiated by UMANG Sub Area, namely, special financial assistance to financially distressed Widows/Veer Naris & Disabled Ex-Servicemen. Pension related info room in Sub Area. The Ex-Servicemen were also apprised about the important issues which have been taken up with Maharashtra Govt like reservation for Ex-Servicemen in group ‘B’ jobs, Revision of Monetary Ceiling for land allotment as per Seventh Pay Commission, construction of a better Sainik Rest House and Community Hall, Opening of CSD at Gondia.

Initiation of paying of Ceremonial Honours by serving soldiers and Shok Sandesh on demise of Veterans, Skill development in form of Digital training, Coaching classes for ESM & Dependents filling up of vacant post of ZSWOs.

Major General SK Vidyarthi and Gargee Vidyarthi, Chairperson FWO, UM & G Sub Area felicitated the Veer Naris and financially distressed widows of the five districts and presented gifts and monetory assistance to them, said a press release issued by Gp Capt Ratnakar Singh, Defence PRO Nagpur.