Army chief Gen Pande to visit Ladakh tomorrow

Amid the ongoing disengagement process between India and China in the Gogra-Hot Springs area on the Line of Actual Control, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande will be visiting Ladakh on Sunday.

India and China have agreed to dismantle and verify the temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) area of the LAC in Ladakh, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday.

This comes a day after Indian and Chinese troops in the Gogra-Hot Springs area started to disengage in a coordinated and planned way.

In response to a media query, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the disengagement process in the area will be completed by September 12.

This disengagement process follows the sixteenth round of talks between the Corps commanders of India and China that was held at Chushul Moldo meeting point on July 17, 2022.

Since then, the two sides had maintained regular contact to build on the progress achieved during the talks to resolve the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas.

“As a result, both sides have now agreed on disengagement in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15). As per the agreement, the disengagement process in this area started on September 8 at 0830 hrs and will be completed by 12 September 2022,” Bagchi said.

The MEA spokesperson continued that the two sides have agreed to cease forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner, resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas.

“It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified,” Bagchi said and added that “the landforms in the area will be restored to the pre-stand-off period by both sides.”

