Argentina football legend Maradona dies of heart attack

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, captained Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986. He played in four World Cups, scoring 34 goals in 91 appearances for his country.

He played for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others and was adored by millions for his brilliant skills.

Maradona was responsible for the infamous ‘Hand of God’ that eliminated England from the 1986 tournament.

He also coached Argentina for two years, as he quit the job after they were beaten by Germany in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.