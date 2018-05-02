Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Nov 25th, 2020

    Argentina football legend Maradona dies of heart attack

    Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

    Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, captained Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986. He played in four World Cups, scoring 34 goals in 91 appearances for his country.

    He played for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others and was adored by millions for his brilliant skills.

    Maradona was responsible for the infamous ‘Hand of God’ that eliminated England from the 1986 tournament.

    He also coached Argentina for two years, as he quit the job after they were beaten by Germany in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

    Trending In Nagpur
    कोरोना : नागपुर में 319 संक्रमित, 5 ने गंवाई जान
    कोरोना : नागपुर में 319 संक्रमित, 5 ने गंवाई जान
    Darekar dares Shiv Sena to ”submit” list of BJP leaders to ED
    Darekar dares Shiv Sena to ”submit” list of BJP leaders to ED
    Public Relations Society of India congratulates Dr Ramesh Pokhariyal “ Nishank”  on receiving International     “ Vatayan Award”
    Public Relations Society of India congratulates Dr Ramesh Pokhariyal “ Nishank”  on receiving International     “ Vatayan Award”
    भाजपाचा गड नेस्‍तनाबूत करा – ना. अनिल देशमुख
    भाजपाचा गड नेस्‍तनाबूत करा – ना. अनिल देशमुख
    Destroy BJP’s stronghold – Anil Deshmukh
    Destroy BJP’s stronghold – Anil Deshmukh
    संदीप जोशी यांच्या ऋणातून मुक्त व्हायची वेळ : डॉ. आर.जी.भोयर
    संदीप जोशी यांच्या ऋणातून मुक्त व्हायची वेळ : डॉ. आर.जी.भोयर
    उमेदवारांच्या कार्यकर्तृत्वाची तुलना करूनच मत द्या : आमदार समीर मेघे
    उमेदवारांच्या कार्यकर्तृत्वाची तुलना करूनच मत द्या : आमदार समीर मेघे
    राजकारणी नाही तर समाजकारणी कार्यकर्त्याला निवडून द्या : डॉ. परिणय फुके
    राजकारणी नाही तर समाजकारणी कार्यकर्त्याला निवडून द्या : डॉ. परिणय फुके
    हळदगांव टोल नाके पर चल रहा आर्थिक धोखाधड़ी
    हळदगांव टोल नाके पर चल रहा आर्थिक धोखाधड़ी
    Engineering student, sr citizen end life in Mankapur, Ganeshpeth
    Engineering student, sr citizen end life in Mankapur, Ganeshpeth
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145