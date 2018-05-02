Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sun, Dec 29th, 2019

Are you ready to welcome 2020?

Nagpur: The Biggest New Year Bash in the town is all set to rock you. Dj Raj & team are coming to city with the most unique Jungle Theme party and a message to save trees and go green.

The event is full of entertainment in which violinst Tatiana from Russia along with Dj Gracy & Vj Farhan will be on the decks to make your time, the most memorable one, on 31st December, 2019 at The Atmosphere, Amravati Road, Nagpur.

International Black & White Sensation is a trusted & most happening event since past 4 years in the town. Safest place for couple & families with big setup, Lavish Unlimited Non Veg food, Classy Crowd, Amazing Cocktail Bar, Fire Jugglers & many more.

Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World
4 of robbery gang arrested, booty worth Rs 1 lakh recovered
Drug addict, father booked for abusing, manhandling traffic cop on duty in Nandanvan
परिवहन समिती सभापतीपदी नरेंद्र बोरकर तर कर आकारणी समिती सभापतीपदी महेंद्र धनविजय यांची अविरोध निवड
मनपाच्या शाळांत ‘सॅनिटरी पॅड’ पुरविणार
6वे एनएसकेएआई नॅशनल कराटे चैंपियनशिप शामिल हुए 800 खिलाडी
गोंदियाः ४३ के नेत्रदान से मिली नई ज्योति
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
Link your PAN to Aadhar by December 31
Tadoba gift to Gorewada Zoo, A Cub
Excise Deptt turns heat on violators, registers 2459 offences with 16% convictions in 2019
