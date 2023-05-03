Arduous terrain makes Gadchiroli Naxal encounters fiercer, more real: Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and State Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, praised the efforts of the C-60 commandos in the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district. He stated that encounters in this district are far fiercer and more real than anywhere else due to the difficult terrain and the least expectation of reinforcements.

“While Mumbai encounters are not unreal, the challenging terrain in which the C-60 has to fight makes these encounters much more challenging,” Fadnavis asserted during a speech at Gadchiroli on Monday.

Advertisement

Fadnavis extolled the police’s efforts, especially the C-60 commandos, during his two-day tour of the tribal district. Operations in this region can continue for two to three days amid heavy exchange of fire from either side. In such fierce circumstances, Fadnavis commended the efforts of the police as true reflections of valour and courage.

During his tour, Fadnavis visited the Damrancha and Gyarapatti posts, where he lauded the C-60 commandos for implementing the district police’s ‘dadalora khidki’ or one-window assistance system in remote places. He also handed over monetary benefits (Rs 8 lakh) to the family of Maoist victim Sainath Narote and praised the C-60 commandos and their officers for neutralizing the assailants of the tribal student.

Fadnavis believes that the success of the C-60 commandos cannot come only through policing. He said that the commandos had developed communication with the tribals, acted as the ‘first responders’ to their needs, and managed to win their trust and faith. By cutting them off from Maoist influence and winning them over to their side, the commandos have been successful in their mission.

Reiterating the Maharashtra government’s commitment to holistic development in Gadchiroli district, Fadnavis said, “We want Gadchiroli district to become economically prosperous and self-reliant.” With huge potential and resources, Gadchiroli will soon emerge as the leading district both in terms of industrial growth and agriculture sector, he said.

Referring to the challenges in the district posed by heightened Maoist activities, Fadnavis added, “The police force is doing an excellent job. They are committed and courageous. The purpose of my tour to Gadchiroli is to assess the situation personally and also engage the locals to ascertain their problems and aspirations.”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement